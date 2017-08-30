

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP say a truck driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries after a tractor trailer rollover on Highway 401 near Tilbury.

Police responded to the single-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 9:50 a.m. on the 401 at the exit 56 (Essex County Road 42 )westbound on ramp.

A white International tractor trailer loaded with auto parts was travelling on the onramp when it tipped over just before entering onto the highway.

Police say the lone occupant driver will be charged under the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario.

The on ramp to westbound Highway 401 at exit 56 and one lane of Highway 401 westbound will remain closed for a period of time as the contents of the tractor trailer are offloaded.