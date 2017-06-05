

CTV Windsor





Amherstburg police say one person has succumbed to his injuries after a crash on County Road 10 and Concession 8 North.

The crash took place on Saturday, May 27, at approximately 6:35 a.m.

Amherstburg Police along with Amherstburg Fire and Windsor/Essex EMS were dispatched to the intersection of County Rd 10 and Concession 8 North for a two-vehicle accident with injuries.

Upon arrival, officers found a 1999 black Ford F150 pick up and a 1992 black Honda Civic with severe damage at the location.

Both drivers had to be extracted from their vehicles and were transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver of the Honda Civic later died as result of his injuries.

Charges are not expected to be laid in this case.

Anyone with information or witnessed the accident is asked to contact the Amherstburg Police Service at 519-736-3622 or Windsor/Essex Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477.