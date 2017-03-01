

CTV News has learned a 76-year-old man has died after suffering serious injuries from being ejected during a collision on Central Avenue at E.C. Row Expressway.

The crash took place on Feb. 22, around 1:50 p.m. on the Central Avenue overpass.

Windsor police say investigation revealed that the crash involved two vehicles and one driver had been ejected from the vehicle as a result of the impact.

The ejected person was transported to hospital with serious injuries. CTV News has learned the man died on Tuesday.

A second person was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The scene was secured and roadway closed for several hours as accident reconstruction officers and identification officers processed the scene.

Last week, police issued a call for more witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4113, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com