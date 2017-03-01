Featured
Driver succumbs to injuries after crash at Central Ave and E.C. Row
Windsor police investigate a crash at Central Avenue and E.C. Row in Windsor, Ont., on Feb. 22, 2017. (Angelo Aversa / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, March 1, 2017 11:38AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, March 1, 2017 2:38PM EST
CTV News has learned a 76-year-old man has died after suffering serious injuries from being ejected during a collision on Central Avenue at E.C. Row Expressway.
The crash took place on Feb. 22, around 1:50 p.m. on the Central Avenue overpass.
Windsor police say investigation revealed that the crash involved two vehicles and one driver had been ejected from the vehicle as a result of the impact.
The ejected person was transported to hospital with serious injuries. CTV News has learned the man died on Tuesday.
A second person was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The scene was secured and roadway closed for several hours as accident reconstruction officers and identification officers processed the scene.
Last week, police issued a call for more witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4113, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.