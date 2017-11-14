

Windsor police are looking for the motorist who fled the scene of a multi-vehicle collision on foot.

Officers say the driver of a pickup truck was last seen on foot heading north on McDougall Avenue after a three- vehicle pileup at the intersection of McDougall and Elliott Street East around 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officers say a grey SUV at a stop light on McDougall Avenue was struck from behind by a white pick-up truck.

The impact pushed the SUV and compressed the vehicle into the trailer of a transport truck.

Windsor Fire and Rescue extricated the driver of SUV and he was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The pick-up ended up on the sidewalk against the building.

The pick-up driver is described as a man, white, blonde hair, about 30 years of age – 5’7”, slim build, wearing a grey hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.