Driver of rolled pickup truck sent to hospital
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, April 14, 2017 3:36PM EDT
One person was rushed to hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Windsor Friday night.
Emergency crews were called after a pickup truck flipped over onto the westbound ramp of Highway 401 at Provincial Road.
The Tecumseh fire department used equipment to free the driver from the truck but there is no word on the extent of injuries.
The crash closed the ramp for several hours.
