OPP in Essex County are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Kingsville.

It happened on South Talbot Road between Road 5 West and County Road 18 on Saturday, Jan. 7. Police responded to the scene shortly before 9 a.m. and found a car in a wooded area off the roadway.

Police say the vehicle was travelling northbound on South Talbot Road when it failed to negotiate a curve in the road and entered the wooded area. The sole occupant in the vehicle, a 23-year-old Kingsville man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s family has been notified.

Investigators blocked off the road from 5 West to County Road 18 for most of the day. It has since been re-opened.

The OPP’s Technical Traffic Collision Investigators are still on the scene looking into the cause. Police do confirm that weather did not play a factor.