OPP are searching for a white Chevrolet after a two vehicle wreck on the 401 that caused a rollover in Lakeshore.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. Saturday on the 401, east of Puce Road.

Witnesses say an aggressively driven white Chevrolet struck another car, forcing it into a pickup truck, causing the truck to rollover.

The Chevrolet then fled the scene.

The lone driver of the truck suffered minor injuries.

The Chevrolet will likely have damage on the drivers' side rear portion.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ontario Provincial Police Lakeshore Detachment at 519-728-1810.