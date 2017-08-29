

CTV Windsor





A 56-year-old man has been charged with assault with intent to resist arrest after he was pulled over by Essex County OPP on Highway 401 in Tecumseh.

Police say on Saturday at about 10:20 p.m., a member of the OPP traffic unit saw a white Honda driving erratically westbound on Highway 401 near Manning Road.

The vehicle was stopped and police say the driver exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested.

Phat Ngo, 54, of Chatham, will appear in a Windsor court on Sept. 27.

He’s charged with failing or refusing to provide a breath sample, assault with intent to resist arrest, driving while under suspension and failing to identify himself.

Ngo's vehicle was impounded and his driver's licence suspended as per the regulations of the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario.