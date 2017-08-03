

It took just one day for Chatham OPP to charge a driver with several offences after issuing a warning about safe driving practices in construction zones following several collisions.

A 33-year-old man from the United States is facing three charges including careless driving after being clocked going 140 km/h entering a construction zone.

Police pulled the driver over in the area of Charing Cross Road on Highway 401 around 1 p.m. Thursday.

On Wednesday, Chatham OPP issued a warning to drivers about safety in construction zones on highways after seeing an increase in collisions.

One collision over the weekend left an Amherstburg mother and son dead after returning home from a vacation.