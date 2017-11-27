Driver charged after travelling 210 km/h on Highway 401: OPP
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, November 27, 2017 9:09AM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 27, 2017 9:27AM EST
Police say a 22-year-old Etobicoke man was caught going 210 kilometres an hour in a 100 zone on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.
OPP clocked him last Friday at 11:30 p.m. while conducting Radar enforcement on the highway near Duart Road.
The vehicle was stopped and while conducting their investigation, police seized 10 grams of cannabis marihuana.
The man is charged with:
- Possession of cannabis marihuana
- Racing a motor vehicle
- Driving motor vehicle without a licence.
His driver's licence has been suspended and the vehicle impounded for a period of seven days.