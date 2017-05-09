

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent police say a tractor trailer driver is improving in hospital, but he has now been charged after a crash on Highway 401.

Officers responded to the crash near Orford Road around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Investigation revealed an eastbound tractor trailer had lost control, crossed through the centre median and rolled onto its side blocking both westbound lanes of the highway.

The driver was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, which have been upgraded to stable condition.

Highway 401 between Furnival Road and Orford Road was closed for several hours for the investigation.

Syed Hussan, 59, of Brampton, has been charged with careless driving contrary to the Highway Traffic Act.