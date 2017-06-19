

CTV Windsor





A Windsor teen has been charged after police say he collided with a school bus with two students on board in Lakeshore.

Essex County OPP were dispatched to the two-vehicle crash Monday morning at 7:30 a.m. on County Road 22 near West Pike Creek Road.

The two students, both about 17 years old, were onboard a school bus en route to St. Anne High School when their bus was struck by a black Nissan.

Neither youth was injured.

The bus driver was transported to an area hospital via EMS for the treatment of minor injuries sustained in the crash.

Joshua Fontaine, 18, of Windsor, the driver of the Nissan, has been charged with careless driving.