Dresden residents share Lotto Max win
A group from Dresden and one person from Oil Springs win Lotto Max. (Source: OLG)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, June 12, 2017 10:47AM EDT
Eight people from Dresden and one from Oil Springs are sharing $333,333 after winning with Lotto Max Maxmillions.
The group picked up their cheque at the end of May after winning in a February draw.
The winning ticket was purchased at Sonny’s Variety on Lindsley Street in Dresden.
Sharing the prize are Jeffrey, Ellis, Glenda and Gregory Ellis, James and Marie Hedden, Robert Ellis and Ronald Law, all of Dresden, as well as Matthew McDonald of Oil Springs
