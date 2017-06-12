

CTV Windsor





Eight people from Dresden and one from Oil Springs are sharing $333,333 after winning with Lotto Max Maxmillions.

The group picked up their cheque at the end of May after winning in a February draw.

The winning ticket was purchased at Sonny’s Variety on Lindsley Street in Dresden.

Sharing the prize are Jeffrey, Ellis, Glenda and Gregory Ellis, James and Marie Hedden, Robert Ellis and Ronald Law, all of Dresden, as well as Matthew McDonald of Oil Springs