

CTV Windsor





The lawyer representing Windsor Dr. Ravi Shenava spent the day grilling an alleged victim in his sexual assault trial.

The 67-year-old doctor is charged with five counts of sexual assault and one count of extortion. A former female patient alleges the psychiatrist forced her to have sex with him on several occasions, in 2012 and again in 2015.

The court has heard the woman testify the sexual acts were in exchange for the doctor's signature on a disability application.

There is a publication ban on facts and testimony that could identify the lone female complainant in the case, who appeared for a third straight day on the stand Wednesday.

During cross examination, the woman admitted that her testimony has changed over time. At a preliminary hearing, the woman told a judge she had not had any financial difficulty in the years of the alleged assaults.

Defence lawyer David Humphrey challenged that fact and got the woman to admit that she has filed for bankruptcy and she owes thousands of dollars on a lease agreement for a previous residence.

When asked how she explained the change in testimony, she told the court “(she) must have forgot".

Humphrey later suggested to the woman that her allegations are all a fabrication.

“I’m going to suggest at the end of the interview you hugged him, you lifted your shirt up and exposed your breasts” said Humphrey. The woman, who was upset with the line of questioning, replied "No, he always lifted my t-shirt up. I never came onto him."

The trial continues on Thursday.