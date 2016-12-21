Featured
Downward trend continues for Windsor ER visits
Windsor health care providers are pleased to see a downward trend for hospital emergency department visits by patients.
The executive director of the Windsor Family Health Team says it's an indication patients are turning to other health care providers - like the family doctors - or clinics for less urgent medical care.
Mark Ferrari says emergency department avoidance is helping to take the pressure off of emergency department staff and reduce wait times.
Ferrari says the rate of emergency visits continues below the provincial average as it did when the province first started collecting data in 2014.
