Featured
Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market opens this weekend
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, May 26, 2017 9:31AM EDT
The Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market opens for the season on Saturday.
The market will return on Pelissier Street from Wyandotte Street West to Park Street from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.
The market will again include produce from local farms and work by artisans.
The market will be open every Saturday until Oct. 7.
