

CTV Windsor





Newly renovated University of Windsor buildings downtown are opening to the public.

Armouries building faculty, staff, students and the public are invited to visit the downtown home of the School of Creative Arts on Friday, Dec. 1.

The public open house will celebrate the pending opening of the downtown buildings.

Both the Freedom Way building on the former site of Tunnel Bar-B-Q and the Windsor Armouries building will open to community tours from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Officials say there has been a remarkable transformation of these spaces.

Buses will shuttle participants from the main campus to downtown, leaving Vanier Circle from 11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m., and returning to campus every 15 minutes until 3 p.m.