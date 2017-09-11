

The Downtown Mission’s distress centre phone line is joining the provincial efforts of Distress and Crisis Centres Ontario to provide support from Windsor on the ONTX Crisis Chat Service.

The mission’s phone line has been serving the Windsor-Essex community since 1968.

The mission and its Distress Centre Program will be participating in the community’s Suicide Prevention Week activities this week.

Officials say people wanting to talk to someone locally for emotional support, crisis intervention, suicide prevention or community referrals can continue calling 519-256-5000 from noon until midnight.

Those who prefer to text, can do so by texting 741741 and chatters, can connect at www.downtownmission.com/distress. Texting and chatting are available between 2 p.m. and 2 a.m. All three support services are available 365 days a year.

“These three services are important,” says Ron Dunn, mission executive director. “It’s the time of year when students are going back to school and adults are getting back to work from summer vacations and time off from work. It can be a stressful time.”

“ Whoever or wherever they are, we want people to know they're not alone, if they're willing to reach out, we're here to support them,” says Dunn.

The suicide prevention campaign will bring awareness about mental health promotion and suicide prevention and will include large network of community partners.

National Suicide Prevention Awareness Day was on Sunday. Each day its estimated 10 Canadians take their own lives and it’s the leading cause of death among people under the age of 25.