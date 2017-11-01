

CTV Windsor





Windsor's Downtown Mission has reached its goal.

The not-for-profit organization made its goal of raising $1-million by the end of October, to have each dollar matched by local philanthropist Al Quesnel, for a total fundraising effort of $2-million.

As of Tuesday, the Mission had raised nearly $970,000. Donations from Nature Fresh Farms and South Essex Fabricating helped reach the million-dollar target.

The $2-million will be used for the Mission's Wellness Centre, which provides a safety net to vulnerable and impoverished people with complex issues.

“This gift will enable the Mission to solidify the new and enhanced programs launched in conjunction with the opening of the Wellness Centre,” says executive director Ron Dunn.

Program expansions will include recovery supports for men and women, increased services for youth, and expanded health centre facilities.

“The people of Windsor took the leap of faith with us last year and through the grace of God, together we opened a 74-bed shelter for the homeless” says Dunn. “But our work continues, demand for space has forced us to increase beds to 106.”

In 2016, the mission opened the Wellness Centre at 875 Ouellette Ave.

The Downtown Mission also offers a food bank, expanded employment skills programs and a sanctuary program.