

CTV Windsor





Downtown Windsor has a new delicatessen that is hoped to fill an important role in transforming lives for people in need.

The Do Good Deli will provide training and a new direction for people wishing to embark on a career in the hospitality industry.

It is sponsored by Ground Effects, International Seating & Décor and The Scott Family Foundation.

The new restaurant is a Downtown Mission social enterprise venture.

“We call it ‘do good feel good food’, but more importantly the Do Good Deli, serves a greater purpose as a social enterprise restaurant,” said Ron Dunn, CEO, in a news release.

He said the program assists people with barriers to employment gain job ready skills by giving them hands on work experience along with food handling and teaching other transferable skills to help them reintegrate into the workforce.

In addition, 100 per cent of the profits generated by the restaurant go to support the Downtown Mission’s programs.

The deli at 875 Ouellette Ave is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday to Saturday.