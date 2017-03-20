Featured
Downtown Mission opens Do Good Deli
Do Good Deli opens in downtown Windsor, Ont., on Monday, March 20, 2017. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, March 20, 2017 12:56PM EDT
Downtown Windsor has a new delicatessen that is hoped to fill an important role in transforming lives for people in need.
The Do Good Deli will provide training and a new direction for people wishing to embark on a career in the hospitality industry.
It is sponsored by Ground Effects, International Seating & Décor and The Scott Family Foundation.
The new restaurant is a Downtown Mission social enterprise venture.
“We call it ‘do good feel good food’, but more importantly the Do Good Deli, serves a greater purpose as a social enterprise restaurant,” said Ron Dunn, CEO, in a news release.
He said the program assists people with barriers to employment gain job ready skills by giving them hands on work experience along with food handling and teaching other transferable skills to help them reintegrate into the workforce.
In addition, 100 per cent of the profits generated by the restaurant go to support the Downtown Mission’s programs.
The deli at 875 Ouellette Ave is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday to Saturday.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Windsor
- Windsor man facing first-degree murder charge following shooting
- Border trouble continues for specialized Canadian nurses
- Woman transported to Detroit hospital after Essex County crash
- Charges laid after altercation on city bus leaves man with serious injuries
- Chatham-Kent OPP crackdown on driving violations