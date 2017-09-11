

CTV Windsor





The Downtown Windsor Community Improvement Plan has received the stamp of approval from a Windsor committee.

The enhancement strategy is loaded with incentives for businesses and homeowners in the core to spruce up their properties.

The plan includes grants to partially cover the cost of alley enhancements and facade improvements.

One of the grants – the ‘Residential Development Grant Program’ would provide eligibleproperty owners a grant of $2,500 for every new residential unit, up to a maximum of $50,000 for each property.

Another retail-oriented program would provide a reimbursement grant up to $15,000 for each retail unit in a building that had previously been vacant for at least six months.

They are designed to spur investment and attract both businesses and people to the core.

Ward 4 Coun. Rino Bortolin, who chaired the sub-committee, says the million-dollar program could be a turning point for the downtown.

"This is a start; it’s a tool,” says Bortolin. “We're not going to change downtown overnight. This isn't something that you're going to see eight months from now, 10,000 people living downtown, with the vibrancy of a New York or Chicago.”

The boundaries stretch from the Riverfront south to Erie Street. The western boundary would be Caron Avenue, running eastwards to Marentette Avenue.

Bortolin says some developers and property owners are anxiously waiting for the program to launch to put shovels in the ground.

“This is a tool and pushing that snowball off the top of the hill and watching it roll and gain momentum from there," he says.