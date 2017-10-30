

CTV Windsor





The office of the Ontario Fire Marshal says the cause of a blaze in downtown Chatham is undetermined.

Fire crews from stations #1, #2 and #7 were called around 1:12 p.m. Saturday Oct. 14 to battle the blaze at a building at 61 Thames Street. The building is home to Church’s Army and Outdoor Military Surplus.

The fire sent thick black smoke into the air that could be seen for several kilometres.

Residents and retail workers in the area were told to evacuate, and stay away from the scene, while others were told to close their windows due to concerns over toxic fumes from the fire.

The blaze destroyed Churches Army and Outdoor Military Surplus store and another business, a hot tub supply outlet. Both were located in the building.

The cost of damage was estimated at more than half a million dollars.

The fire left the structure unsound, making it impossible for investigators to determine a cause.