Downtown Windsor will have a plethora of holiday activity Saturday.

From 3 to 5 p.m. the public is invited to festivities as part of Winter Fest.

Hundreds of parade participants will line up the downtown streets to celebrate the season of giving.

For the 6th year in a row, the main street of Downtown Windsor (Ouellette Avenue from Giles to Pitt) will have floats, enormous inflatables, marching bands, singers and dancers.

Toronto Blue Jays legend Ernie Whitt serves as this year's Grand Marshal of the parade.

CUPE Windsor is assisting to allow fans to meet Whitt between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. at the Coffee Exchange at 266 Ouellette Ave. Whitt will be speaking with fans and autographing photos and baseball paraphernalia.

Just before the parade, at 1 to 2:30 p.m., the Windsor-Essex Children's Aid Society is hosting its Teddy Bear Holiday Bear Jam at the Capitol Theatre.

The afternoon of holiday fun is organized by the Downtown BIA.