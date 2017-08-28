

CTV Windsor





The Chair of the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association is calling a special board meeting to discuss the failed deal to bring University of Windsor's law school downtown.

As CTV News reported on Friday, the University pulled out after growing tired of waiting on funding from the province to move the law school into the historic Paul Martin building.

The city and the feds had money on the table and were looking for another $15-million from the provincial liberals.

Chair Larry Horwitz says he thought it was a done deal and was excited about the prospect of more students downtown.

Now he's calling a special meeting of the board to see how it can be moved forward.

“This is so important for the downtown and the future of the downtown - for the regeneration of pedestrian friendly downtown,” says Horwitz. “This is a huge blow and I’m very angry and very upset about it. I don't know why the different levels of government can’t work together to make this happen when they talked about it."

Ontario Conservative Leader Patrick Brown says he is disappointed the Wynne government has not supported the project.

Brown is a graduate of the Windsor law school.