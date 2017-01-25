Featured
Dow Jones eclipses 20,000 for first time
Eileen Ng, The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, January 25, 2017 9:48AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 25, 2017 10:25AM EST
NEW YORK -- The Dow Jones industrial average is trading over 20,000 points for the first time, the latest milestone in a record-setting drive for the stock market.
The market has been marching steadily higher since bottoming out in March 2009 in the aftermath of the financial crisis. The rally continued after the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president last fall.
The Dow was up 102 points, or 0.56 per cent, to 20,018.
The Nasdaq rose 48 points, or 0.9 per cent, to 5,600. The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 10 points, or 0.5 per cent, to 2,290.
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.51 per cent.
Photos
A miniature reproduction of Arturo Di Modica's "Charging Bull" sculpture sits on display at a street vendor's table outside the New York Stock Exchange, in lower Manhattan on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016. (Mary Altaffer/AP)
