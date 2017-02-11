

CTV Windsor





In honour of the beloved Emma Pizzuti, supporters gathered at Windsor's Superstore on Walker Road Saturday to collect donated items.

The kindergarten staff from St. Gabriels School were collecting laundry detergent, unscented dryer sheets and batteries to help stock the "Emma Pizzuti Laundry Room" at the Ronald McDonald House in Windsor Regional Hospital. Emma was just a year old when she lost her battle to cancer in 2013. Her memory has been kept alive with various fundraisers in support of the hospice.

By the end of the day, dozens of laundry cleaning items were collected, in addition to $800 in cash donations. People who want to donate but were unable to attend can still drop off items at St. Gabriel’s School.

Windsor’s Ronald McDonald House, the first one in Canada to be built right inside a hospital, caters to hundreds of families annually whose children stay in the hospital’s neonatal intensive care or pediatrics unit.