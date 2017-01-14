

CTV Windsor





Family Respite Services of Windsor-Essex received a $5,000 donation from Caesars Windsor and already there are children who will benefit.

The funds are earmarked to support the Super Saturdays Program for children with disabilities. It allows kids to participate in sport, recreation and physical activities.

Emerson Burns, 6, is one of 25 children registered in the program.

“It's super fun here,” he said.

Super Saturdays provides trained staff to work one on one with the children. Program coordinator Katie Lisinski says the program is life changing for families.

“Our children can come and they just have the freedom to have fun and play the games.”

The program also allow caregivers to have a break.

"It ensures that families continue to get a much needed break so that they can continue to offer the proper requirements as parents,” said Alexandria Fischer, Family Respite Services of Windsor-Essex coordinator.