

The Canadian Press





A dog that went missing after being placed on the wrong flight has been found in Hamilton, Ont.

The golden Labradoodle named Cooper was picked up near the Hamilton Aiport on Friday morning.

The dog was supposed to be flown from Halifax to Deer Lake, N.L., but somehow ended up on a flight to Hamilton. Westjet says the dog escaped its leash there, after it was taken out of its kennel for a walk.

The airline has apologized.

This is a breaking news update. Our earlier story follows.

HAMILTON -- A search is underway in the Hamilton area for a dog that wound up in the city after apparently being placed aboard the wrong WestJet flight.

Tanya Simon, the mother of the woman who owns the golden Labradoodle, said on Facebook that Cooper was supposed to be flown from Halifax to Deer Lake, N.L. on Wednesday to stay with family members while her daughter and roommate headed to Jamaica for her wedding.

But the dog was somehow placed on a flight to Hamilton and Simon wrote that her daughter has instead flown to the Ontario city and was "searching desperately with no luck."

Simon said the dog got away in Hamilton after an employee took Cooper outside for a bathroom break.

"He is running loose and scared of loud noise and men," Simon wrote.

WestJet has apologized for the mishap.

"We have flown the owner to Hamilton and have made arrangements for hotel/meals while required," said WestJet spokeswoman Lauren Stewart.

"We are doing everything possible to find and return Cooper including engaging our staff in ground search, putting up posters, offering up the Hamilton airport security phone line for anyone with sightings of the dog to call, and reaching out to local media for the public's help."