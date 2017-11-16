

Essex County OPP are warning pet owners after a dog ingested rat poison while on a walk in a Kingsville park.

Officers responded to the report on Thursday at 8 a.m.

The woman, while walking her dog near the stone bridge in Lakeside Park, discovered a plastic bag which her dog had bitten into.

Police say the bag contained green pellets and was labelled rat poison.

The woman immediately rushed her dog to an area animal hospital, where the substance was confirmed to be rat poison.

A veterinarian treated the dog and it was held for observation, but later released in apparent good health.

Police say it is unclear how the poison arrived in the park or who is responsible for putting it there.

Any person with information regarding this incident is asked to immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police Kingsville Detachment at 519-733-2345.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.