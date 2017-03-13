Featured
Documentary challenges study claiming Windsor worst city for women
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, March 13, 2017 10:21AM EDT
Journalism students at the University of Windsor have made a documentary to challenge the idea that Windsor is the worst city for women in Canada.
The film includes interviews with women about their experiences in the city.
A 2016 study by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives found that Windsor ranked last out of Canada's 25 biggest cities in terms of quality of life for women.
The documentary, called Her Windsor, features interviews with women who live a variety of different lifestyles in the city.
University of Windsor Professor Marty Gervais teaches the documentary course and helped the students with the project.
Gervais says based on the students' findings, Windsor may not be the best place for women, but it is certainly not the worst. He says there are plenty of successful women in Windsor who are highly respected.
The documentary will be shown at the university on March 31.
