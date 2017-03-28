

CTV Windsor





Windsor police say two additional Windsor men have been arrested in the Mill Street homicide investigation.

Officers have arrested five out of six suspects related to the death of a 26-year-old man.

Police say the victim was found in an apartment at the Arthur J Reaume Manor building at 605 Mill St on Oct. 19.

Officers say his hands were bound, and the victim was beaten and stabbed multiple times. He died a week later.

Both Dennis Christian Bercian, 30, and Erick Alexander Bercian, 30, are charged with murder, forcible confinement and kidnapping.

The other suspects, Dustin Schuh,26, Melissa Luyten, 32, and Walter Smith, 67, have been arrested. Police are still looking for 38-year-old Daniel Shaw.

Detectives received information from the Centre of Forensic Science of a DNA hit from evidence obtained at the scene of the offence.

As a result suspects were identified as allegedly being involved in the homicide.

Members of the Windsor Police Criminal Intelligence Unit and Provincial Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad located the suspects and place them under arrest.

Last fall, through investigation police say they discovered a 67-year-old witness and determined the man had played a role in the assault.

Police also discovered the victim had been targeted in a stabbing incident early in the morning of Thursday, Sept. 29 in the area of Glengarry Avenue and Wyandotte Street East.

He was treated and released but wasn’t cooperative with the investigation.

Detectives found that the victim was lured to the rear parking lot of the Tim Horton’s in the 2800 block of Howard Avenue on Oct. 18.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.