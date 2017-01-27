

CTV Windsor





A 27-year-old Windsor man has been charged with a 10-year-old break-in after police say a DNA hit linked him to the crime.

Officers from the Windsor police target base unit arrested the man on Thursday.

On Jan. 7, 2007 patrol officers commenced a break and enter investigation at a residence in the east end of the city.

During that investigation, it was discovered that a rear door had been forced open and a quantity of jewelry and electronics had been stolen.

The Forensic Identification Unit attended and was able to retrieve a DNA sample from the scene. That sample was eventually placed in the DNA Databank of unsolved crimes.

Sometime between 2007 and 2017 the man was convicted of a crime, and his DNA sample was placed into the Known Offender DNA database.

In early January of 2017, Windsor police received confirmation from the Centre of Forensic Sciences regarding a DNA hit linking the man to the original 2007 break and enter.

He was arrested and charged with one count of break and enter.

Due to the fact that the man was only 17 years old at the time of the alleged offence, his name cannot be released as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

