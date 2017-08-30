

Windsor police are crediting a DNA hit for helping nab a suspect after an alleged break-in and sexual assault in 2014.

Patrol officers were dispatched to a residence in the 900 block of California Avenue for a report of Sexual Assault on Sept. 28, 2014 at about 6:25 a.m.

Officers arrived and spoke to two alleged victims, in their early to mid-20's, who advised that they were sleeping at the time of the incident.

Both advised that they were sexually assaulted by an unknown male. One of the alleged victims confronted the suspect after being awoken by him and he subsequently fled the residence.

They also observed that their television was missing and a rear window was open with the screen removed.

Investigators obtained DNA samples from the victims and the Centre of Forensic Science confirmed that both were from the same suspect. There was no match to the DNA data bank at that time.

On Aug. 23, 2017, investigators received information from the DNA data bank that a DNA profile from the sexual assault matched a suspect from a recent break and enter.

The suspect was convicted of a DNA designated offence on May 16, 2017 (break and enter in Windsor) and his DNA was uploaded to the national data bank for comparison.

On Monday, the suspect was arrested without incident.

Nidal Hamade, 39, from Windsor, is charged with two counts of sexual assault and break and enter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.