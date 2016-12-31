

CTV Windsor





A dive team based in Cleveland is searching the waters of Lake Erie today in an effort to locate a small plane that disappeared over the lake with six people onboard.

The dive search comes after U.S. and Canadian coast guard crews are suspended their search Friday.

Six people were aboard the Cessna Citation 525 that disappeared from radar shortly after takeoff on Thursday evening.

The search which ended Friday evening will have covered more than 128 square miles of Lake Erie.

John T. Fleming, chief executive of a Columbus-based beverage distribution company, was piloting the plane. His wife, their two teenage sons, and two neighbours were aboard.

The cause of the disappearance is unknown.

(With files from the Associated Press)