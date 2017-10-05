

CTV Windsor





The Distress Centre of The Downtown Mission is looking for new volunteers.

It's accepting applicants until Monday for its fall training session.

Officials ask volunteers to attend an evening orientation seminar on either Oct. 17 or Oct. 18, followed by training on Oct. 21 and Oct. 22 and again on the following weekend.

The volunteers provide emotional support for such things as crisis intervention - suicide prevention and community referrals.

Anyone interested can email distresscentrewe@gmail.com.