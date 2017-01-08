Featured
Disney Pixar shows off its latest creations at the North American International Auto Show
Disney Pixar made a first time appearance on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017 at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. (Angelo Aversa / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, January 8, 2017 3:31PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 8, 2017 3:41PM EST
Disney Pixar made a first-time appearance at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.
The company introduced two new characters that will appear in “Cars 3”, the latest installment of the franchise. Cruz Ramirez will help train Lighting McQueen, after a new, younger, faster car appears on the race track, Jackson Storm.
Joining Lighting McQueen on stage was the co-creator of the Cars franchise, John Lasseter. He told the audience that the planning for the first film began in 2001. The film is scheduled to be released in June.
This week is the media and industry preview at the show. The public show runs from Jan. 14 to Jan. 22.
