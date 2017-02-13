Featured
Disciplinary hearing for Chatham-Kent sergeant put over
Published Monday, February 13, 2017 4:47PM EST
A disciplinary hearing involving a Chatham-Kent police sergeant has been put over until Tuesday afternoon.
Robert Mugridge is facing 50 fraud charges.
The charges are the result of a London police investigation started in July 2014, requested at the time by former Chief Dennis Poole.
Mugridge has been suspended from duty, but paid, since he was formally charged in 2015.
The next date for the criminal charges to be dealt with in superior court isn't until May.
