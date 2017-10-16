

CTV Windsor





Windsor’s mayor is presenting 25 awards to recognizing passionate, community-minded citizens who have “helped to make Windsor the great city it is.”

The 2017 Mayor’s Awards are in honour of the 125th anniversary of incorporation.

“The city’s 125th anniversary provides us with a unique opportunity to reflect on how far we have come as a city and to recognize the people and groups that work hard to help our city thrive,” said Mayor Dilkens in a news release.

“I am particularly interested in nominations for those who have never been recognized for their service to Windsor and I encourage residents to think about the people they know who have quietly given time to making our community a wonderful place to live.”

Awards will be presented in the following categories:

Good Neighbour · Team Excellence · Diversity · Youth (4 categories) · Fundraising Civic Booster · Civic Booster – Youth · Accessibility · Arts · Heritage · Senior Education · Healthy Community · Sports · Athletics & Recreation · Environment Safety · Innovation · Social Media · Mentorship · Inspiration · Spirit of Windsor Award

Dilkens says the recipients of these awards will have demonstrated an extraordinary effort to making Windsor a better place not just for themselves, but for their neighbours, friends and community.

Applications and award criteria are available on the Celebrating 2017 website www.celebrating2017.ca, or by emailing celebrating2017@citywindsor.ca. Deadline for nominations is Nov. 24.

Award recipients will be notified by Dec. 8 and recognized on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at a reception at Willistead Manor.