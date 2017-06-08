

CTV Windsor





Amherstburg’s mayor is interested to know what impact ambulance off-load delays at hospitals is having on service in Essex County.

Aldo DiCarlo worries ambulances tied up at emergency departments means fewer crews are available to respond to calls - lengthening response time.

Sometimes paramedics have to wait until hospital staff members are ready to transfer care.

DiCarlo brought up the issue during last evening's regular county council meeting.

He says county administration is undertaking a compressive study on first responders.

It's hoped the study will discover if there are any gaps in funding or service.