

CTV Windsor





The underwater commuter traffic tunnel between Detroit and Windsor has reopened after being shut down for more than a week as part of a nearly $22-million renovation project.

The Detroit-Windsor Tunnel was back open on Monday morning as scheduled after closing Oct. 20.

Crews are replacing the 87-year-old concrete ceiling and making other infrastructure improvements.

Trevor Pearce, the vice president of operations for the tunnel, says the work is necessary as the ceiling is showing signs of wear and tear due to moisture, road salt and exhaust.

About 12,000 vehicles use the tunnel daily. Border crossings were diverted to the Ambassador Bridge during the shutdown, but it did not result in hour-long delays.

Renovations are scheduled to be completed in June.

There will be rolling closures between 8 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. from Sunday to Thursday starting Oct. 30 until mid-June.

There are two exceptions. Construction will stop from Nov. 23 to 26 for the U.S Thanksgiving, as well as over the Christmas break until the new year.

During the nightly closure portion of the construction project, Transit Windsor will use the Tunnel to take passengers to any Special Event and will use the Ambassador Bridge for the return trip home.

Special Event transit service will continue for 30 minutes following games and concerts.

This work is being funded entirely by tunnel toll revenues, and it will likely have an impact on Windsor’s tunnel dividend.

The tunnel opened in 1930 and runs beneath the surface of the Detroit River.

About 12,000 vehicles use the tunnel daily.