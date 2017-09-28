

There will be no Transit Windsor tunnel bus or special event service to Detroit during tunnel renovations at the end of October.

The Detroit-Windsor Tunnel will be closed for nine full days between Oct. 20 at 8 p.m. and Friday Oct. 30, at 5:30 a.m.

Transit Windsor had hoped to use the Ambassador Bridge while the tunnel is shutdown, but officials say the processing area on the U.S. Customs Plaza is inadequate.

When the tunnel reopens on Oct. 30, the transit service will resume with the following restrictions:

October 30 – November 22: The tunnel will be closed nightly from 8:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Sunday to Thursday; the Tunnel Bus will end its service with the 7:00 p.m. round trip from Windsor and resume once the tunnel reopens the following morning.

November 23 – November 26: The tunnel will be open to traffic and the Tunnel Bus and Special Events Bus will run their normal schedule.

November 27 – December 23: The tunnel will be closed nightly from 8:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Sunday to Thursday; the Tunnel Bus will end its service with the 7:00 p.m. round trip from Windsor and resume once the tunnel reopens the following morning.

December 23 – January 1, 2018: The tunnel will be open to traffic and the Tunnel Bus and Special Events Bus will run their normal schedule.

January 2 to mid June 2018: The tunnel will be closed nightly from 8:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Sunday to Thursday; the Tunnel Bus will end its service with the 7:00 p.m. round trip from Windsor and resume once the tunnel reopens the following morning.

During the nightly closure portion of the construction project, the tunnel will be used to take passengers to any special event and the Ambassador Bridge will be used for the return trip home. Canadian Customs at the Ambassador Bridge has the capacity to provide bus passenger processing.

Special event transit service will continue for 30 minutes following games and concerts, and Transit Windsor strongly advises patrons to return to the dedicated pickup immediately following games and concerts to avoid having to find an alternate ride home to Canada.