It's almost time again to light up the evening sky.

The Ford Fireworks night is scheduled for Monday, June 26 at a new time.

This year's dazzling pyrotechnic display is scheduled to start at 9:55 p.m. over the Detroit River.

It started at 9:48 p.m. last year.

This year's show is themed "Detroit! Right now!"

The show is recognized as one of the largest and most magnificent displays enjoyed by hundreds of thousands of spectators on both sides of the river.