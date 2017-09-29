

CTV Windsor





Detroit businessman Dan Gilbert is taking his bid to attract Amazon to the next level.

Gilbert, the billionaire owner of Quicken Loans and the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers, is leading Detroit's bid for Amazon. He released a 30-second video profiling Detroit on his Twitter account Friday.

Amazon is looking to spend $5 billion over the next 15 years to build a second headquarters in North America, a move that would create 50-thousand jobs.

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens has reached out to Gilbert as part of a joint bid to attract Amazon.

"Detroit is the only city competing for Amazon's headquarters that not only sits on an international border, but the busiest international border of one of our country's largest trading partners,” said Gilbert said in a statement to CTV News.

“In addition, the City of Windsor, province of Ontario and all of Canada has a large, skilled technology workforce,” said Gilbert. “Amazon will be able to draw employees from two countries rich in technology talent with diverse backgrounds while cementing it as the first major company in the world whose headquarters would literally share an international border. That's why we are very excited to work with Windsor to bring Amazon to our shared border."

Communities have until Oct. 19 to put their best foot forward.