If you are a NEXUS card holder, you may qualify for a new program at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport that will help you clear customs faster.

It's called the Global Entry Benefits program, and it offers expedited processing for low-risk international travelers arriving stateside.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection points out the program allows officers to focus their efforts on potentially higher risk air travelers.

The trusted traveler screening lines will allow participants to enjoy reduced wait times without paperwork.