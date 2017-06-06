Featured
Demolition set to begin on Duffy's Tavern
Duffy's Tavern and Motor Inn in Amherstburg, Ont., on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)
Published Tuesday, June 6, 2017
Last Updated Tuesday, June 6, 2017 3:22PM EDT
The demolition of Duffy's Tavern is scheduled to begin tomorrow.
The Town of Amherstburg voted to buy the property in September, 2016 and closed the deal in February, 2017.
The demolition marks the start of the first stage of the town's waterfront property project.
Plans for public consultation, the second phase of the project, are underway and will be announced shortly.
