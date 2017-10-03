Demolition begins on Indian Road homes
Indian Road homes are being demolished in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017.
Boarded up homes on the city's west end are coming down.
Demolition began Tuesday at the corner of Indian Road and Wyandotte Street.
It's linked to the Ambassador Bridge's new twin span, which recently received federal approval.
The permit issued by the feds says the bridge company can tear down about 40 properties.
The city tried to prevent the demolition of homes for years, but the federal order nullifies the city's interim control bylaw.
