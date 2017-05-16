Featured
Delphi joins BMW-Intel-Mobileye autonomous car partnership
Delphi's World Headquarters is shown in Troy, Mich. on March 22, 2006. (Carlos Osorio/AP)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, May 16, 2017 9:57AM EDT
DETROIT -- The automotive parts and electronics maker Delphi is the latest company to partner with BMW, Intel and Mobileye in a joint bid to develop autonomous vehicles.
The companies announced Tuesday that Delphi will help to integrate autonomous driving systems. BMW, Intel and Mobileye joined forces in July of 2016. They plan to start producing automated vehicle systems by 2021.
The broadening coalition that includes Delphi is one of a growing number of partnerships between tech and auto giants.
The companies say Delphi already has provided a prototype computing platform that melds sensors, artificial intelligence and other computers. They plan to develop a system that can be used by other automakers.
More partners could be added to the group. Delphi Corp. is based in suburban Detroit.
