

CTV Windsor





About 500 art students and faculty at the University of Windsor will not start the school year inside the former Armouries in the downtown core.

University spokesperson John Coleman tells CTV Windsor the “tricky” conversation project, to turn the 100-year-old building into the School of Creative Arts, ran into delays.

Coleman points out crews were working next to a section of the international tunnel, which runs below Freedom Way.

For now, students will use the same space from last term on the main campus.

Coleman expects the Armouries, and a new building at the former Tunnel Bar-B-Q restaurant, will open after Christmas.

The grand opening of the $32.6-million facility for the public will be held in November.