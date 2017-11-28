

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent OPP are warning the motoring public again about being alert for deer after a collision involving a tractor trailer.

They say November is the most dangerous month for motorists when it comes to wildlife on roadways.

The crash between the transport truck and deer happened on Saturday at 6:45 a.m. on Highway 401 near Kent Bridge Road.

There was minor damage to the tractor trailer and no injuries reported.

OPP say deer-vehicle collision rates increase significantly 1.5 hours on either side of sunset and sunrise.

Although there are often signs to warn motorists of higher deer-travelled areas, motorists need to be aware in all areas, police say.

Deer don't limit their activity on rural roads. The animals have been known to cross the busy roadways as well, they say.

The number of animal hit on Ontario roads has increased from 8,964 in 1999 to 12,791 in 2008, according to the Ministry of Transportation. This is a 42 per cent increase over a 9-year period.

Crashes involving animals - mainly moose and deer - are a growing problem, police say.

October to January is a peak time for vehicle collisions with wildlife, and November is the most dangerous month, police say.