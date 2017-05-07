

The Canadian Press





A Chatham mother says she is surprised that a neighbour complained about the width of her deck, considering it was built to accommodate her son's wheelchair.

Traci Jinkerson says she built the deck so that her son Scotti, who uses a wheelchair due to cerebral palsy, could enjoy the outdoors.

The neighbour has complained to the city and Jinkerson says she didn't know the deck is wider than city bylaws allow.

A friend has started a GoFundMe page to help the Jinkersons raise the $1,400 they'll need to remodel the deck